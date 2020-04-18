Liberals want to use virus to win -- Pete Papageorge

Listening to Democrats whine about the April 7 election shows their hypocrisy.
First, everyone had ample time to obtain absentee ballots well before the election. To hear liberals whine about having to go and vote in person and that people will die shows they have been manipulated. Voting is not mandatory -- it is voluntary. The fear of panic spread by the media is also disturbing. Life is full of risks. Viruses have always been around. It seems like the left is making this virus from China an issue all of sudden because it's an election year, and the left doesn't like President Donald Trump.
Second, your fearless leader, Gov. Tony Evers, said the election would go on as planned and then he flip-flopped to create chaos and disinformation. This hijacked the voting process.
The Democrats secret plans this election season are simple. Use this hyped-up pandemic to relax voting rules and protections so the liberals can easily win in November. It is pretty obvious what they are doing and sad to see how easily people are being manipulated by the media about this.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh
