Liberals want to use virus to win -- Pete Papageorge

First, everyone had ample time to obtain absentee ballots well before the election. To hear liberals whine about having to go and vote in person and that people will die shows they have been manipulated. Voting is not mandatory -- it is voluntary. The fear of panic spread by the media is also disturbing. Life is full of risks. Viruses have always been around. It seems like the left is making this virus from China an issue all of sudden because it's an election year, and the left doesn't like President Donald Trump.