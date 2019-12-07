So why can’t we compromise on gun legislation? A short historical review of liberal policies will answer that.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the author of many early government safety-net programs. President Lyndon B. Johnson added on with his Great Society programs. President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is the most recent big-government safety net. And with a $21 trillion debt, we now have evidence these safety net programs have been just the beginning.
Now the liberals are dwarfing these programs with proposals to eliminate college debt, "Medicare for All," slavery reparations, guaranteed monthly checks, and benefits for illegal immigrants -- to name a few. The liberals use to be stealthy about their intentions -- not anymore.
And you wonder why the Republicans won’t debate gun legislation. Republicans know why. Eventually the liberals will do with gun legislation what they have done with safety-net programs. They will not stop until all guns have been confiscated.
It’s very sad that when we need vital and effective legislation, the liberals cannot be trusted and nothing will change. Instead of looking at Republicans, the liberals should be looking in the mirror.
Dean McGuire, Madison