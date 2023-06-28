Liberals believe in the free expression of ideas as long as the ideas expressed are compatible with their view of the world.

If someone has the temerity to publicly present an opinion that’s counter to the liberal belief system, they spasmodically respond with whatever actions (legal and illegal) are necessary to silence the offending voice.

When liberals are given a choice between presenting their opinion in open and honest debate with an opponent or spewing vile rhetoric in an attempt to paint that same opponent with a broad brush, they often and repeatedly choose the latter.

Liberals espouse a belief in equality (everyone has the same opportunity to succeed), but they actually believe in equity (everyone gets the same result or reward regardless of effort).

In private, liberals cherish the multitude of tangible benefits they acquire in a capitalist economy, but in public they pontificate on the glorious nature of socialism where all the lesser people get a minuscule but equal share of the pie magnanimously provided by their overlords.

It's better to have a sturdy platform with a bold vision as its foundation instead of a fragile one supported by a preponderance of innuendo.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg