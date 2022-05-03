Liberals shouldn't fear fair debate -- David J. Rizzo

Sunday's letter to the editor "Republican plans threaten America" contended that “Republicans are trying to kill us.”

It included a litany of accusations on issues ranging from mandatory masking and climate change to gun control and voting laws on which Republicans, independents and even some Democrats have the temerity to hold views that differ from the author’s.

What’s missing in today’s society is a willingness to engage in respectful debate. Both ends of the political spectrum include members that are guilty of staunchly refusing to budge on certain topics, but those who are left of center seem to be more susceptible to allowing their passions to outpace their reason.

In the stage play "1776," Stephen Hopkins said, “Well, in all my years I ain't never heard, seen nor smelled an issue that was so dangerous it couldn't be talked about. ... I'm for debating anything.” He was referring to the issue of independence from the British crown. The aforementioned topics shrink to insignificance by comparison. Yet liberals refuse to deliberate, preferring instead to pontificate.

Making outrageous proclamations won’t resolve anything, and creating a governmental disinformation board to decide what is or isn’t allowable communication is a dystopian nightmare.

Seek first to understand. Stop talking and listen.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg