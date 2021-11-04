Liberals should pick their battles -- Joseph Rickey

I recently read an article about how awful the Atlanta Braves fans' "tomahawk chop" is to Native Americans. Anyone with half a brain cell already knows this. All this article did was try to monetize outrage, which isn’t helping our current political climate.
This is akin to “finding out” the royal family has a racial bias when asking how dark the baby’s skin tone would be. Really? How is it news that the nearly 100-year-old grandparents of a royal family that colonized much of the world have some sort of racial bias?
We could talk about how one in five children are food deprived or how economic disparity is the real cause of our crisis. What will likely offend the folks in Madison is the idea we should build housing for the homeless. It’s easier to put up a Black Lives Matter sign on your yard and say “abolish police and prisons” than to care about fixing an issue.
Pick your battles, liberals, because I’m sure in 2024 Donald Trump will be on the ballot again.
Joseph Rickey, Madison