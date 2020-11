Liberals should calm down as well -- David J. Rizzo

Imagine my surprise and delight at a liberal expressing concern for the health and well-being of conservatives in Saturday's letter to the editor "Conservatives must calm down."

The author questioned why we’re so angry all the time, and he advised us to lower our collective pulse rates and blood pressures. This enlightened olive branch of brotherhood is badly needed during this time when anything resembling genuine discourse has been rudely pushed aside by rancorous rhetoric.

In the spirit of cooperation and with similar compassion, I’d like to provide counsel to my learned colleague: Stop trying to transform our economy, defund the police, dissolve the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, expand bail reform, declare open borders, establish universal basic income and institute "Medicare for All."

At the same time, liberals should stop shouting, looting, rioting and otherwise being disruptive every time a bill is passed that they disagree with, a judge is appointed that they detest, or a person is elected whom they didn’t vote for. This will regulate the blood pressure of liberals while helping to provide a path to some semblance of normalcy for all Americans.