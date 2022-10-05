Liberals owe rest of us gas money -- Timothy Molony

As I drive around and see liberal signs in some yards -- I actually know some of these people -- it amazes me that some people are so selfish.

They must be the overpaid government check cashers (this definitely includes the school district employees). These are the only ones who can afford to pay for these inflated prices at the store -- not to mention the exorbitant gas prices. Mortgages and rents went way up too -- everything is more expensive, especially cars. Do you want more of this?

How do you vote for Democrats who want to empty the prisons, take away our guns and defund our police. We will be victims.

The nice thing about a private ballot is that you can vote for a Republican and no one will be the wiser. Help us fix our state and country, and vote straight Republican. We have a great lineup of Republicans running this November: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Tim Michels for governor, Roger Roth for lieutenant governor, Eric Toney for attorney general, and Eric Olsen for Congress -- just to name a few.

Those of you who vote Democrat -- you owe me gas money and more.

Timothy Molony, Lodi