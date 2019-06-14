The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Impeach Trump before it's too late" stated that he saw many fallow fields while driving from Arkansas to Madison. Looking outside, I would hope he might understand the reason for that -- the fields have been too muddy for farmers to get out and till the soil until just recently. May's rains were record breaking.
If he can find some way to blame President Donald Trump for that, more power to him. It has nothing to do with a tariff on sunny weather, that's for sure. And I'm positive no Russian collusion was involved in this, either.
The author and the rest of the liberal Democrats should know what they're talking about before opening their mouths. It's called common sense. This is something that us rural conservative bumpkins in the counties of the state away from Madison know how to use, but apparently it's lacking in Madison among the educated liberal elite.
Patrick Osterbrink, Jefferson