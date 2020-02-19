Liberals must get over 2016 election -- David J Rizzo

Last Friday's letter to the editor "People need to see through Trump's lies" could have been effective. Instead, it was distilled into an over-the-top talking point: "President Trump lies -- all day, every day, about everything."

Many have yet to accept the 2016 election results and therefore exist in a parallel universe where they are unable to present a rational argument without resorting to hyperbolic rhetoric. They obsess all day, every day, about everything President Donald Trump says or does.

This obsession clouds the view of the real world where consumer confidence is surging, evidenced by a recent Gallup poll in which 74% of Americans believe they will be financially better off this time next year.

It’s been around 1,200 days since that fateful night in November 2016. It really is time to move on. Instead of continuing to fixate on a maniacal search for the next impeachable tweet or phone call, Democrats should try this: Choose a candidate and develop a platform that will persuade, not offend, undecided voters.