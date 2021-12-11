Liberals ignore the riots in Kenosha -- Andrew Khitsun

In the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's "not guilty" verdict in Kenosha, we are hearing from every liberal commentator about how that sends a chilling effect down everyone's spine, and that people will be afraid to exercise their First Amendment rights. Nothing is further from the truth.

In 2011, I took part in protests again then-Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10. The protests were lively but peaceful -- about the only damage caused was to marble walls of the Capitol from the scotch tape used to attach posters and placards, which was discovered later on, and was unbeknownst to the participants at the time (otherwise they would not have done that). On the other hand, protests in Kenosha involved burning buildings and looting businesses.

One needs to realize that Rittenhouse didn't come to Kenosha to challenge people with opposing views with his firearm. He came to protect the place from the violent mob destroying the city. This is what liberals overlook while making their claim. One wonders: Why?

There is no threat to peaceful demonstrators from the Rittenhouses of the world -- only to those who seeks mayhem under the false pretense of fighting for human rights.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison