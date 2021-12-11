 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberals ignore the riots in Kenosha -- Andrew Khitsun
0 comments

Liberals ignore the riots in Kenosha -- Andrew Khitsun

  • 0

In the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's "not guilty" verdict in Kenosha, we are hearing from every liberal commentator about how that sends a chilling effect down everyone's spine, and that people will be afraid to exercise their First Amendment rights. Nothing is further from the truth.

In 2011, I took part in protests again then-Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10. The protests were lively but peaceful -- about the only damage caused was to marble walls of the Capitol from the scotch tape used to attach posters and placards, which was discovered later on, and was unbeknownst to the participants at the time (otherwise they would not have done that). On the other hand, protests in Kenosha involved burning buildings and looting businesses.

One needs to realize that Rittenhouse didn't come to Kenosha to challenge people with opposing views with his firearm. He came to protect the place from the violent mob destroying the city. This is what liberals overlook while making their claim. One wonders: Why?

There is no threat to peaceful demonstrators from the Rittenhouses of the world -- only to those who seeks mayhem under the false pretense of fighting for human rights.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics