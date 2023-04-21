Liberals are against dark money, unless it helps elect their preferred candidate. Liberals support abortion that is legal, safe and anytime they please. Liberals feel our justice system should coddle the criminal, not console the victim.

Progressive district attorneys, whom liberals elect, frequently fail to indict, or they amend felony charges to misdemeanors (to make the violent-crime rate appear to be declining) and release repeat offenders without bail to prey on innocent, law-abiding citizens.

Liberals believe in free speech, as long as the speech complies with their beliefs. If anyone has the temerity to express an alternate point of view, they're shouted down and publicly humiliated or threatened.

Liberals don’t see the chaotic crossings of millions of illegal immigrants at our southern border as an out-of-control crisis. They view it as a humanitarian challenge. They’d rather not discuss the women being raped, the children being killed or the infusion of poisonous fentanyl, which is now the leading cause of death among 18-45 years olds in our country.

Liberals don’t seek reasoned solutions. They demand capitulation. They don’t favor robust discussion. They require silence and obedience. Unfortunately, denial of debate eventually leads to catatonic compliance, and democracy ultimately disappears.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

