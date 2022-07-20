Liberals have lost their way, not court -- Gary Schoppenhorst

Too many people weren’t taught or haven’t read the U.S. Constitution.

The July 13 letter to the editor "Supreme Court has lost its way" complains that many of our U.S. Supreme Court justices are people of faith. The letter complains about the lack of experience of the justices, but it fails to mention that the newest justice is there primarily because she’s a Black female.

Lady justice wears a blindfold. The letter seems to prefer the court be persuaded by public opinion. Even liberal judicial experts have said Roe v. Wade was wrong from the start because it’s not in the Constitution.

Liberals scream "My body, my choice" to kill a baby. But if someone doesn’t want to take a COVID vaccine, it’s no longer their choice.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor