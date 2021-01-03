Liberals don't play by same rules -- David J. Rizzo

A letter to the editor in Thursday's State Journal purported that “Republicans can get away with anything.” This is an alternate reality posited by the liberal left as cover for their own actions. Their mantra is: Nothing is wrong as long as we think it’s right, and only we have rights when we feel wronged.
Their approach is:
- If we disagree with something: Protest, march and chant.
- If that doesn’t deliver the desired result: Shout obscenities, block traffic and disrupt commerce.
- If that also falls short of nirvana: Loot, damage property and start fires.
To be clear, nothing is wrong with exercising one’s constitutional rights by peaceful assembly and protest. But show me where the First Amendment explicitly allows the rest. No matter, what the Constitution doesn’t provide, the mantra will.
A level playing field is everyone’s wish, but that requires that everyone plays by the same set of rules.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg