Liberals aren't interested in discourse -- David J. Rizzo

Last Sunday's letter to the editor “We’re too divided for civil discourse” may be right. But I hope that reason will prevail.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Here’s why we’re at a tipping point:

The platform of the Democratic Party is likely to include support for sanctuary cities, open borders, abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, raising taxes, "Medicare for All," abortion on demand, free health care for illegal immigrants, student loan forgiveness, free public college education, an overhaul of our entire economy and replacing it with the Green New Deal, eliminating the Electoral College and universal basic income.

Talk about a dirty dozen. Look, I’m for debating anything, but the progressive left isn’t. They believe what they say, but they know they can’t sell it. They vilify anyone who doesn’t support all of the above with endless rhetorical scorn. Their goal is to attain enough political power to replace the hard-earned freedoms and prosperous constitutional republic of this country with a socialist concept that history has proven will doom American citizens to a life of mediocre sameness.