I was surprised by Friday's letter to the editor "Liberals ignore serious issues," which provided a laundry list of what liberals want and what they do not tolerate. The letter seems to think we liberals are all the same.

The author said liberals don’t want “robust discussion.” I’m afraid he is very mistaken. Where was all this robust discussion when former Gov. Scott Walker shoved his agenda down our throats with no time to read and discuss anything? Which liberal minimized women being raped and children dying from drug overdoses? I know of no one who thinks either of those things are not serious and must be dealt with in a most serious manner.

Regarding abortion, I believe that a man or woman should be able to make up their own mind on what will happen to their bodies. Late-term abortions are not OK. They should be done only under the most difficult circumstances, such as when the mother’s life is at risk. I believe good education for boys and girls would help reduce the need for abortions.

One thing is absolutely false about the letter's generalizations is that liberals require silence and obedience. Just ask anyone who knows me, I’m rarely silent and I am never obedient.

Anne McGill, Lodi

