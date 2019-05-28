It’s impossible to escape liberal hypocrisy. The most recent outrageous example of this is their outrage over the death of a young child who died while in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at the Mexican border. He became sick while his mother was bringing him across the border illegally along with the thousands of other illegal immigrants.
This was the sixth death of a child who was in the custody of ICE in the last few years. Some liberals in Congress have actually accused the administration of deliberately killing these children. They are outraged over this child’s death while they show no concern over the hundreds of people brutally killed, including children, by MS-13 gang members.
President Donald Trump has correctly called MS-13 gang members “animals,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has included them as “God’s children.” These gang members are protected by sanctuary city policies supported by liberals. The latest example of this is the death of a 14-year-old girl who was beaten to death by these "children of God" in Maryland several days ago.
One could easily say that liberals are willing to accept the deaths of innocent Americans to protect MS-13 gang members.
Robert White, Waukesha