Liberals and media wrong on abortion -- Herbert Lehner

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said his method of interpreting the Constitution makes some of the most hotly disputed issues that come before the Supreme Court among the easiest to resolve.
He applies the words in the Constitution as they were understood by the people who wrote and adopted them.
On the issue of abortion, it is easy. Nobody ever thought the Constitution prevented restrictions on abortion. For 200 years, it was a crime in most states.
Dr. Bernard Nathanson was an American medical doctor and cofounder in 1969 of the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws, later renamed National Abortion Rights Action League.
Later in life, Nathanson confessed to creating false information to sway public opinion and the court to legalize abortion. They used anti-Catholic biases and all types of euphemisms to dehumanize the new human life. Since then, more than 60 million women have been deceived and coerced into ending the lives of their babies.
Nathanson eventually realized the evil of abortion. He converted and became pro-life. He was a Jewish atheist and became a Catholic, seeking forgiveness that the Catholic Church offers.
The pro-abortion media and liberal democrats have it all wrong.
Herbert Lehner, Beaver Dam
