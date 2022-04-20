Liberals always blame Russia -- Mark Dunavan

Russians. Russians. Russians.

According to the progressive left, besides committing universally acknowledged atrocities in Eastern Europe, Russians are also to blame for various nefarious actions in our domestic arena.

First we are told that former President Donald Trump's campaign illicitly colluded with Russia to win the presidential election in 2016. Some in the media and the permanent D.C. bureaucracy went so far as to declare Trump a Russian agent. This was not merely disingenuous. An extensive investigation headed by Robert Mueller determined it wasn't true.

Next, on the cusp of the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post published an unflattering article about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop. The mainstream corporate media, big tech and the deep state elites worked to bury the story. The reason given for suppressing this accurate reporting? Of course, "Russian misinformation." Nice try.

The trifecta of progressive fibs was capped off by the Biden claim that inflation was "Putin's price hikes." This egregious claim is not even worthy of a snide comment.

One wonders what else is forthcoming as the midterms approach? Maybe Russia will be blamed for the steady stream of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border. Or perhaps the sovereign nation of Russia will be blamed for the huge increases in homicides and violent crimes in many of our liberal urban areas.

The possibilities are endless.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland