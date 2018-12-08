I thought I'd seen it all, but here's the rabid left protesting at the Capitol once again.

Protesters heckle Scott Walker during Christmas tree lighting ceremony The governor, wearing a Santa tie, appeared unfazed as he flipped the switch while one protester shouted "Hey Walker! Go home!"

This time they thought it appropriate to ruin the annual tree lighting ceremony, yelling at the governor and drowning out the poor high school kids trying to sing Christmas songs. This goes right along with the national policy of attacking government officials at private dining situations.

They keep crying about the "will of the people" because a Democrat was elected governor, but apparently they didn't feel it was the "will of the people" when Gov. Scott Walker won election and the recall.

Maybe the Republicans should put together a spoiled-sport singing group and irritate visitors to the Capitol until Gov.-elect Tony Evers is gone. Gotta love it.

Clifford Lewis, Madison