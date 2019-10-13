I found the recent letter "Liberal policies will set us back" interesting. The writer objects to the concept of universal health care, ignoring that most advanced nations have adopted such programs. From personal experience when visiting abroad, I can attest to the effectiveness and popularity of such programs.
As for the Electoral College, I understand the letter writer's view because he seems to support the current president elected by a minority of voters. My view of President Donald Trump is entirely different. Smaller states have the added advantage of electing two senators. I support the concept of the president being elected by the majority of the citizens.
As for taxes, the very wealthy had a higher percentage reduction in their rates than the middle or lower classes. So the letter writer's tax cut resulted in the fears he has about a liberal being elected. Global warming was not mentioned, so perhaps we might agree on that issue -- though I doubt it.
Russell Pope, Madison