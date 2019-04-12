Here we go again with young people misbehaving at Whitehorse Middle School and now the Lakeview branch of Madison Public Library.
I was raised in the Madison area, and it is very upsetting what has become of the region recently. The liberals are responsible for the current situation. Apparently, their solution is to build more low-income and homeless housing to serve as a magnet for more irresponsible and disrespectful individuals.
Is Madison going to suspend the librarian and police officers involved in the incident at the library, like the staffer at Whitehorse Middle School was?
Maybe the next car theft or bullying incident will be directed at the people responsible for the current situation. Maybe the plan will be to throw more taxpayer dollars at the problem like they did at Tree Lane. It would be great if longtime, taxpaying residents were ever a concern to city leaders.
Donald J. Thompson, Edgerton