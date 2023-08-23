The newly constituted liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has taken some actions to restore transparency and impartiality to the court.

These actions include removing a court official who had previously failed as a conservative candidate for the court, and assuming some powers that the conservative chief justice had under the previous majority. These actions have drawn right-wing criticism. Chief Justice Annette Zeigler called them unethical, and former Gov. Scott Walker suggested that the changes to court rules were unconstitutional.

As to removing the conservative administrator, he was placed there by the conservative majority after he lost an election to a liberal Supreme Court justice. As to the "unconstitutionality" of the changes to court rules, the Wisconsin Constitutions states that the chief justice shall administer the court "pursuant to rules established by the court."

Justice Ziegler should know about unethical behavior, having previously received a public reprimand for unethical behavior involving sitting on cases in which her husband had an interest. Walker, who spent four years at Marquette University and never graduated, must have never read the Constitution. Lost in this argument is that the majority has opened administrative meetings to the public.

Daniel Golden, Madison