Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz should be impeached if she does not recuse herself from ruling on legislative maps.

This liberal justice has already judged this case, which is unethical and fundamentally wrong. If she does not back down on this case, the Legislature should commence impeachment and remove her from the bench.

We do not need this type of far-left or far-right nonsense in our court system.

Ever since Protasiewicz was sworn in, she and the other liberals on the court have started a civil war on how it should be run. This shows you the lack of respect that these far-left justices have for our courts and laws.

To them it's all about power and control for them. It's not a very good start to the liberal-controlled court we have, and not a very good sight.

Pete Papageorge, Redgranite