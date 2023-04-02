In the mid 1960s, our country passed legislation to protect civil rights. Many of those civil rights are now being violated every day by liberals pushing equity.

The 1960s also were the beginning of the liberals' "war on poverty." That war has failed in every way except for buying votes with monthly checks from other people's taxes. Reparations and cancelling student loan debt are up next.

When Roe v. Wade passed in 1970, the liberals said it would be legal, safe and rare. The rare reached a crescendo when liberals began publicly bragging about having an abortion.

It took way too long for this country to improve women's equality in sports. Now the liberals are successfully making it legal for transgender athletes to destroy years of progress.

This country has toiled for over 200 years to build fire and police departments for public safety with the necessary laws. Now firefighters are called white supremacists, police departments have been defunded and liberal prosecutors are ignoring long-standing laws without any accountability.

Now President Joe Biden vows to get rid of every last assault weapon. Even some conservatives could get on board with that. But they will not.

They see the track record of the liberals, and they know assault weapons are just the beginning.

In the last 60 years, the liberals cannot be credited with one single effort promoting personal success and achievement.

Dean McGuire,

