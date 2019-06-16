The letter in Friday's newspaper "Flags should honor service to all" claimed it was wrong to fly the LGBTQ flag on the state Capitol flagpole because that community had done no "service" to the nation but only for themselves.
On the contrary, by fighting to gain equality for themselves, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community has improved our nation by making it more inclusive and equal. A country that is more equal and more inclusive benefits all Americans, and is therefore a great service to us all.
Only by defending the rights of every American, regardless of their circumstance, can we ensure that all Americans have rights.
Phillip Gathright, Madison