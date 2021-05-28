Follow flag code to honor our heroes
“On Memorial Day the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only, then raised briskly to the top of the staff until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the U.S. Flag Code, codified by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, flags are to be flown at half-staff for specific periods of time to honor the passing of high-ranking officials, such as the president, vice president, members of Congress, or Supreme Court justices.
Today is Memorial Day. Why were some flags flying at half-staff before now?
Well, a “mass shooting” occurred in California. Were any veterans or government officials included? How many random citizens killed by some nut case are needed to declare a “national tragedy”? Is there a minimum number or is sensational media coverage sufficient?
When flags are lowered whenever something sad is reported in the media, the gesture of respect becomes meaningless. The governor and the president need to honor those listed in the Flag Code, period.
Eight soldiers in my unit were killed on Memorial Day, 1969, in Vietnam. They have since been honored by flags lowered for half a day on Memorial Day. They are disrespected by political grandstanding today.
Jim Maas, Madison
Lightning is bigger danger than fraud
Republicans in the Legislature are focusing their efforts on voter suppression bills to combat “voter fraud.”
According to the best available statistics, a possible 41 cases of voter fraud have occurred since August of last year out of 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin. That’s less than 1 out of 80,000. But the chances of being struck by lightning during an individual’s lifetime is much greater, 1 out of 15,300. Statistically, you are over five times more likely to get hit by lightning during your lifetime than the actual possibility that a vote cast last fall in Wisconsin was fraudulent.
If they were truly concerned about our welfare, the Republicans in the Legislature would forget about trying to game the system against possible Democratic voters under the cover of combating “voter fraud” and hit the road in their home districts selling lightning rods.
Daniel Golden, Madison
Rodgers isn’t paid to manage Packers
The Aaron Rodgers saga has become tiresome. To many of us lifelong Green Bay Packers fans, the situation is very simple. Rodgers is paid an enormous amount of money to play quarterback, not to micromanage the entire Packers organization.
Period.
Mike Welch, Sun Prairie
Medicaid should have broad support
I confess I do not understand a lot in our current political discussions. I do understand why we focus so much on winners and losers and not enough on solutions a majority can agree on with some compromise by all to find middle ground.
The current nondebate on Medicaid expansion is a mystery to me. I remember a time in the not-too-distant past when expansion of BadgerCare, led by then-Gov. Tommy Thompson, had wide support. I remember when “Obamacare” was considered a coopting of Republican ideas for health care rather than the Democratic preference for universal coverage. I remember when rural areas supported BadgerCare and SeniorCare as a means to provide health care to farmers who did not have employer-based insurance.
Gov. Tony Evers’ current proposal should by all analysis have broad support. Can someone explain why the Republican Legislature is so adamant about not even having a discussion on the pros and cons. I pray for common sense to return to our state’s discussion, because this just doesn’t make any sense at all.
Joyce Binder, Madison
Pig farm needs more further review
An environmental impact statement is needed for the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II concentrated animal feeding operation in Crawford County.
The draft permit reads, “the clay rich soils at the ground surface limit the amount of water entering the soil and rock“ and “The soil borings at the site show the facility is proposed to be located in an area of clay rich soils. These soils will limit infiltration of surface water (rain, snow, manure spillage) into the subsurface.”
These are bad assumptions. I haven’t seen any peer-reviewed, independent scientific studies that show clay soil protects groundwater in karstic terrain.
In October 2012, Kelvin Rodolfo presented his paper “Geology and Hydrology of Vernon County pilot study area.“ In addition to excellent information on karst geology and hydrology, he states, “One of the greatest environmental threats to the Driftless Area is the dangerous claim that its deep groundwater aquifers, on which everyone depends, are protected from contamination by a thick surface layer of red clay. ... This idea is simply not true.”
This is one area of deep concern in the draft permit for this large pig farm. Please contact Department of Natural Resources officials and elected officials and request an environmental impact statement.
Edie Ehlert, Ferryville, president, Crawford Stewardship Project
F-35s harm racial and climate justice
The intersection between climate change and racial justice is the focus of growing attention. We in Madison have just such an intersection here.
Ground will be broken soon at Truax Field to prepare for the coming of the F-35s fighter jets. While all of us will bear the consequences of more pollution, communities of color nearest Truax will bear the noise. I have been sitting on a bench at Madison Area Technical College when an F-16 flew overhead — the ground actually vibrated, and I had to cover my ears.
I’ve heard conflicting claims about how loud the F-35 will be. But if the government is willing to provide insulation for noise abatement, we know it will be disruptive in this area for all the people, including infants, children, elders and employees. It will disrupt their lives and diminish the values of their homes, the largest investment that most people make in their lifetime.
Is this fair? Is this just? One group taking action is safeskiescleanwaterwi.org. Are there others? Individuals and groups, please step up.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison