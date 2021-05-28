Powless was coach who truly cared
I was one of John Powless’ first signed basketball recruits at Wisconsin and very proud of it. Yes, all of us who played for John or knew him through tennis or simply had the pleasure to meet him were indeed fortunate people.
Perhaps it was his genuine smile or his ability to truly listen whenever I spoke with him that I marveled. “JP” always had time for you, and even the little things became important for him. He truly cared about the well-being of his players both on and off the court.
Coach Powless will not be remembered for his outstanding win-loss record. But he should be credited with recruiting players who became doctors, teachers, professors, lawyers, businessmen and other professionals — and that they graduated from the University of Wisconsin.
I’m proud to call myself a Badger and will always thank Powless for bringing me to Madison.
Bob Frasor, Blue Island, Illinois, 1972 Badger basketball captain
Rodgers shouldn’t forget the people
Phil Hands’ editorial cartoon about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Wednesday’s paper was wonderful. For Rogers to complain about the Packers organization forgetting about the “people” is rather ironic. For what Rogers is being paid, one would think he could voice his complaints to the organization directly.
Perhaps the organization has made some wrong moves. But the fans deserve to be remembered for their loyalty and support through Rodgers’ career.
Let’s hope he does not forget those “people.”
Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton
Golf course will ruin state park
Tear a corner off your park sticker, because you’ve lost a hunk of Kohler-Andrae State Park to the Kohler company for another luxury golf course.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave them 6.47 acres of our state park (picture five football fields) for a roundabout (like we need one more of those) and a 22,000-square-foot maintenance shed (picture a warehouse that takes up half a football field, then fill it with herbicide, fuel and lawnmowers).
And if you’re planning to camp at Kohler-Andrae, expect to wake up early, because Kohler hospitality will be firing up their mowers at the crack of dawn to get the greens and fairways looking nice for the early golfers. Go ahead and tell me that the DNR traded our state natural area fair and square, and that people can do as they please with their own property. We’ll talk about zoning when your billionaire neighbor builds a NASCAR short track alongside your patio.
Or maybe you’ll tell me that I only paid $28 for my park sticker, so what did I expect would happen when someone came along with a better offer? A state park belongs to all of us — until it doesn’t.
Erik Thelen, town of Wilson
Maintain lakefront restaurant space
Middleton’s only lakefront restaurant closed last year, and our city is now considering rezoning to allow it to be replaced with a large five-story apartment building.
This restaurant building has been here since the early 1970s. It was previously called The Hatch Cover. Its name was a clever way of utilizing the owner’s name in a nautical context. They were known as an early adopter of the salad bar. Captain Bill’s then took over until 2020.
Both restaurants attracted people who came by boat and automobile. Early accommodations for people coming by boat were originally made available when the condo next door leased pier space to the restaurant.
The original plan and zoning continues to be appropriate, and that needs to be respected.
If you live in Middleton, please ask your city council representative to vote against rezoning that doesn’t respect the original neighborhood design. If you live elsewhere, consider this as an excellent opportunity for a new restaurant business.