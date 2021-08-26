Letters to the Editor

New mask mandate doesn’t make sense
The newest mask order by Dane County without exemptions for playing instruments indoors is on verge of ridiculous.
County officials say the reason is that the delta variant is twice as infectious as the original COVID-19 variant. But is there any scientific evidence that an indoor musical concert by an orchestra is going to contribute to the spread anymore than going to a restaurant will?
The issue isn’t unvaccinated instruments or masks — it is that people have lost faith in their government to first, tell the truth, and second, manage government in a competent manner.
In Dane County the government wants to tell everyone what they have to do, but they are so incompetent in their policies that nobody will listen to anything they have to say.
Time for a new approach to incompetent government in Dane County.
Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove
Thompson shows strong leadership
It’s great to see the leadership of former Republican governor Tommy Thompson in his role as UW System president.
He is following the science as he navigates the UW System through the COVID-19 quagmire. He is the only Republican in the state who makes decisions based on science and the well-being of our residents.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, (never known for his intellect) maintained that “the rights of individuals to make their own health related decisions” should prevail. Our state and country are in a health crisis. The delta variant is running wild because people are refusing to wear masks or get vaccinated. We also have health related issues due to obesity and all the problems associated with that. And then there’s our statewide issue with alcohol consumption. We lead the nation in many risk factors related to alcohol.
Nass, if personal rights and responsibility would regulate these issues, why aren’t they eliminated? Personal responsibility is a great concept but unfortunately many people are lacking in it. And that includes legislators like Nass and his colleagues who refuse to govern in the best interests of the people of the great state of Wisconsin.
Steve Staton, village of Oregon
Draft may prevent another Afghanistan
As the widow of a Vietnam veteran, I’ve grieved for families like mine and now I despair at leaving another botched war without ensuring the safety of Afghans whose lives are at risk.
President Joe Biden should have foreseen the result of Donald Trump setting a departure date without conditions. But George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld are primarily responsible for the consequences of Afghanistan and Iraq. They didn’t fix what they broke.
We might have grown weary years earlier if we risked a draft and had to pay for these wars. Instead, a few risked their lives in multiple deployments and we were content that these wars will be paid by future generations. We let Congress give its responsibility for foreign combat to a president. I agonized, “how could we so quickly forget Vietnam?”
We must never send soldiers to combat again without a draft — we all must have a stake. We must fund all wars. We must severely limit a president’s power to initiate military action and we must limit the National Guard’s involvement in foreign combat. We must press leaders, with reason and information instead of puffed-up patriotism and fear of uncertain threats, before we misspend precious blood and resources again.
Elaine B. Strassburg, Janesville
Nation should try peace for once
We lose again. And this time, in Afghanistan, we were playing for a tie.
Blood and treasure gone. Families and friends in mourning. Veterans left disillusioned. Washington declares victory and cites blame at the same time. All that remain are tears and scars of war.
Meanwhile the Pentagon gets low and stays low because they know they win if they sell long or short. And what about America’s reputation? That never stopped us before. Same story, different day.
Before the anti-vaxxers and the climate deniers let the curtain fall, why don’t we try peace? Just once?
Rick Gilpatrick, Madison
Don’t chill Tlaib’s right to speech
In his Aug. 12 column “Tlaib’s bigotry comes from MAGA handbook,” Dana Milbank denied U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., her right to legitimately criticize Israel by smearing her as an antisemitic bigot.
His evidence is that in a speech, she used the pronoun “they” vaguely to refer to an unnamed group out to “exploit the rest of us for their own profit” from “behind the curtain.” Milbank says all these are antisemitic tropes. And what makes it clear proof is that she said “’they’ operate both in Gaza and Detroit, and only Jews meet that description.”
Tlaib never mentioned Jews or that “they” oppress African Americans in Michigan or Gaza. Her speech was about the intersectionality of oppression of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Black people in segregated, deprived parts of America. She was talking about those who profit from systemic racism in Israel and Michigan, by tapping its innate power to control populations.
Tlaib is a sitting Congresswoman. If she’s prevented from rooting out injustice, it’s an attack on our democracy. Just as preventing Congress from performing its function on Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy.
Chilling Tlaib’s speech here also helps perpetuate the oppression that exists in Israeli-occupied Palestine and our communities of color.
John Costello, McFarland
Jesus would want us to get vaccine
Here’s a reminder to all the silent pastors of evangelical congregations mentioned in Sunday’s State Journal story, “Many preachers silent on issues of vaccination.”
Jesus’ main message to all humans was “Love thy neighbor as thy self.” Jesus would have gotten vaccinated and asked everyone else do the same to help one another stop the spread of COVID-19. He would want us to prevent sickness and death of our fellow human beings.