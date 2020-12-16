Letters to the editor

GOP will change rules until it wins
“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire,” said Tom Sylke, a Trump attorney. He claimed rampant voter fraud was sweeping through Wisconsin.
But Republican Dean Knudson, a member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, stated, “There has been no credible evidence presented to the Elections Commission that any of these problems occurred in Wisconsin.”
What is causing the Republican’s “house on fire” hysteria? Losing an election they thought they should win due to voter suppression legislation. The voter ID laws were “necessary” to stop fraud, they claimed. But they can’t point to cases where the law would stop voter impersonation.
Republicans thought the laws worked in their favor during elections, which was the apparent goal of the implementation in many Republican states. But the pandemic caused a rise in voting by mail. Bob Spindell, another Republican on the Elections Commission, said mail-in voting was the difference in this election. So Republicans are suggesting a legislative cleanup of mail-in voting because it doesn’t favor them. It will make voting by mail more restrictive.
If you can’t beat them, change the rules until you do.
Butch Beedle, Evansville
Trump aptly named loser of year
Trump didn’t make Time’s Person of the Year. Trump did get a big write-up from the German magazine Der Spiegel though. They called him “loser of the year.”
They also perfectly summed him up by describing him as “a man who ... was never concerned with the common good, but always with one thing—himself.” They also wrote “He refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump’s presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity.”
I was a Bernie Sanders supporter for president in 2016, and I almost voted for Trump. He said what I wanted to hear at the time, and I felt that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had cheated Sanders out of the nomination. I was wrong. Sanders just lost.
Now that Trump has been our president, I have a difficult time understanding how anyone in their right mind who has paid any attention to Trump’s disastrous policies would ever have voted to reelect him. I hope Trump supporters continue to wear their red Trump hats. It’s a dunce cap I will avoid.
William A. Werch, Berlin
Response to virus is the key problem
Marc Thiessen’s column last Wednesday, “Can we finally blame China for the pandemic?,” misses the point as he tries to defend President Donald Trump.
China is indeed the source of the virus. The Chinese have done much to cloud the picture about when and how it spreads.
Yet the U.S. response and it’s management are Trump’s responsibility. No two ways about it. Had Trump managed the virus differently, we would be in a different and ideally better place than we are in now.
The source of the virus isn’t the issue. The response to it is.
Helena Tsotsis, Madison
Carbon fee is best way to save climate
As reported in the Dec. 4 Wisconsin State Journal, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission has approved a 200-megawatt solar farm in the town of Paris in Kenosha County that could include the state’s first utility-scale battery. The project is the fifth solar plant approved by the PSC.
Clean electricity is the path I hope we follow. As its costs decline, it is an increasingly viable alternative to the combustion of fuels in our shared atmosphere. Combustion is a messy process producing pollution damaging to the health of living creatures. Combustion is also an inefficient process. Two-thirds of the energy released by combustion is lost as excess heat.
Electricity is typically applied more efficiently.
But the expansion of clean electricity will not necessarily bring carbon emissions in other sectors of the economy to zero by the year 2050 as recommended by leading climate scientists. For example, government has provided massive subsidies to combustion industries for decades.
Instead, government could offer citizens incentives to move away from combustion: carbon dividends of equal amount to each citizen, paid from carbon fee revenue. Last January, over 3,500 economists endorsed the carbon dividend as the most efficient step we can take to address climate change.
Bruce Beck, Madison
GOP lawmakers are not essential
Our Republican lawmakers are attempting through legislation to gain control over distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I can’t help but wonder if they will deem themselves “essential,” despite being absent from work since April, so they can move up in line to get vaccinated.
Having stopped Gov. Tony Evers at every turn from protecting Wisconsin citizens from the virus as it runs rampant through the state, this would be the height of irony.
Unfortunately, hypocrisy and shame are not even concepts for these people.
Greg Misfeldt, Fort Atkinson
No ID is needed for elected office
In Wisconsin, a person showing up to vote in person must be registered and show a photo ID with proof of residency. A registered person voting by absentee ballot must supply a photo or digital copy of such an ID when requesting the ballot.
I am in the process of declaring my candidacy for a public office in Wisconsin. I am required to complete a Form CF-1, which is a financial form that requires only a signature, address and a date. Also, I must complete a form EL-162, which is a declaration of candidacy that requires a signature, address and date, and be sworn to in front of a clerk or notary. Also, I must obtain nominating signatures from electors in my district on Form EL-169, which requires signatures, addresses and dates. Finally, if elected to the office, I must be sworn in by a municipal official.
At no point in this process is anyone running for or occupying an elected office required to possess a photo ID with proof of current residency. In this sense, the requirements to vote are more stringent than the requirements to occupy an elected office in this state.
Why?
Jeffrey Baylis, Cross Plains
