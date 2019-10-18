Schools face bigger issues than parade -- Eva Klaus Bellinger Twenty-seven years ago, when our oldest daughter was in second grade at Glendale Elementary in Madison, six of the 18 kids in the class didn’t have presentable clothes to wear, never mind Halloween costumes. The teacher asked me to show up with my face paints, so the six kids at least had the faces of cats or Ninja Turtles during the Halloween parade. I was at the PTO meeting at which the teachers asked, “Can we please get rid of the Halloween parade?” The PTO said "yes." The Halloween parade was an idea whose time had gone. The immigrant woman I tutor in English has enough trouble understanding what’s in her kids' backpacks, never mind putting Halloween costumes together. There are 52 languages spoken in Sun Prairie Schools. Madison has 100. Anybody upset by not having a Halloween parade should check with the school nurse and social worker. Ask if you can donate the wherewithal for kids to improvise a costume with goods from a resale store. Better yet, ask if you can donate some presentable clothes for kids who fall in a mud puddle during recess, or who just plain don’t have any. Eva Klaus Bellinger, Sun Prairie

F-35 noise will harm our children -- Steve Books As the 18-year war in Afghanistan continues, we have an immediate concern about F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison. As a Madison School District employee who works with children with autism, I personally know how loud sounds affect all children, especially those with austim. It's harmful. The operation can be moved elsewhere. Why not move the F-35 operation to Volk Field? The Wisconsin Air National Guard is polluting our groundwater with PFAS. The soil has not been repaired yet, and the city of Madison's well No. 15 is still shut down. Our constitutional rights in the pursuit of happiness are being trampled. We, as adults, must protect children. As a Madison School District employee, I'm proud to protect all children. The F-35 proposal is a breach and infringement of our domestic tranquility in the city of Madison. Yes, the commercial Dane County Regional Airport exists. Those airplanes are not as loud as the F-35s will be. Shame on any public official who supports the F-35s in Madison. We as citizens deserve better treatment than this. These actions of militarism are in direct contrast of what the city of Madison strives for -- peace. Steve Books, Madison

Wheel tax is unfair to residents -- Merrilee Pickett It’s unfortunate that I, as a Madison bus rider, will need to pay a $40 wheel tax in addition to the $28 Dane County wheel tax. Other Wisconsin cities pay much smaller wheel taxes. We also pay county and state taxes to continuously expand highways that enable commuters to drive quickly into Madison to work and to play. Never mind the cost of tearing up the beautiful countryside. Is this tax justified? Are Madisonians behind this tax? Meanwhile, the mayor’s budget is causing our police department to cut important positions. Really? Merrilee Pickett, Madison