Reading letters to the editor is a vital part of understanding the views of the community.

In our crazy busy and fast-paced world, where we have less chance to share ideas in person, the letters to the editor let us "hear" from fellow community members.

So, thank you, Wisconsin State Journal, for including these in the paper.

S.A. Welch, Fort Atkinson, professor, Department of Communication, UW-Whitewater

