Letters to the editor let readers share and learn -- Steve Fitzsimmons

Thank you, Wisconsin State Journal, for giving us the opportunity to submit letters to the editor.

This gives the people the opportunity to share their own thoughts and opinions with your readers. The letters to the editor section is one of my favorite parts of the newspaper, and I look forward to reading it every day. It's here I learn about the opinions of others and compare them with my own.

Thank you for giving readers the opportunity to share, contribute and learn.

Steve Fitzsimmons, Madison

