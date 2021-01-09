Letters to the editor are key to a free society -- Melody Panek

I'm so glad the Wisconsin State Journal encourages readers to send letters to the editor. What a great way to celebrate being an American.
As a retired adult basic education teacher, I have lots of experience helping new comers to our country become American citizens. Out of the many questions and answers hopeful new citizens must memorize from the Naturalization Civics Test is number 55: "What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy?" One of the answers they may choose is: Write to a newspaper.
Having the freedom to express our opinions about many things, including our government, is something we should never take for granted. Thanks, State Journal, for providing a safe space for us express ourselves.
Melody Panek, Middleton