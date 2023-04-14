The April 5 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal had three particularly good letters to the editor.

I wager that the writers have differing political opinions and belong to different political parties. To heal the divisions in our country, I think we all need to try to find common ground. I suggest that a majority of Americans come together and legislate a compromise on these issues.

First, let's agree to provide every child a free school lunch. Second, define what an assault weapon is and restrict its sale. And finally, allow abortions in cases of rape and incest, and ban abortions otherwise.

I think this is a commonsense compromise that protects all children.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

