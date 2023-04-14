The April 5 edition of the Wisconsin State Journal had three particularly good letters to the editor.
One argued to "Make school lunch free for all children." Another, "Legal abortion has devalued life," argued against aborting 63 million children. A third letter, "We must value children over guns," argued that we need to ban assault weapons used to kill school children.
I wager that the writers have differing political opinions and belong to different political parties. To heal the divisions in our country, I think we all need to try to find common ground. I suggest that a majority of Americans come together and legislate a compromise on these issues.
First, let's agree to provide every child a free school lunch. Second, define what an assault weapon is and restrict its sale. And finally, allow abortions in cases of rape and incest, and ban abortions otherwise.
I think this is a commonsense compromise that protects all children.
Mike Badger, Mount Horeb