Letters Print

I get upset when state and national athletic associations forget their principal mission and abuse their power in ways that limit rather then promote opportunities for young people to benefit from participation in competitive athletics.
From a distance, that is what seems to be playing out in the dispute between the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Edgewood High School in Madison. The WIAA has ruled that Edgewood be stripped of its victories and prohibited from participating in their state championship tournament for its use of an ineligible player. The WIAA is doing so even though, acting through its appointed agent, it had already ruled that player “eligible” at the beginning of the season. The WIAA believes it was deliberately deceived by the school in applying for the wrong kind of exemption.
The timing of the WIAA’s reversal is suspicious. Beyond that, adjudicating bodies in democratic societies are not entitled to do-overs. Once a case is decided, it’s decided. Even the criminal system abides by the principle of double jeopardy. It seems patently unfair for the WIAA to ban a team from postseason play for relying on its own, earlier eligibility decision — no matter how it was decided.
Mick Maier, Middleton
Blame Biden if benefits are cut
I read in Sunday’s State Journal that the “Debt ceiling affects veterans’ benefits.” This is an insult to all patriotic Americans.
If the debt ceiling isn’t raised, we won’t be able to meet critical benefits including veterans. We wouldn’t be fighting over the debt ceiling had these radical Democrats not shoved these trillion-dollar spending bills through.
This president who never served a day in the military and got five student deferments seems OK with cutting veterans benefits but has no problem helping out the illegal immigrants — even paying them to settle their lawsuits against the government. Since when do non-citizen immigrants have any rights let alone suing the federal government.
If they don’t raise the debt ceiling, I’m sure the headlines will read that Republicans turned their backs on veterans. It is time for President Joe Biden to do his job and protect our country and the Constitution of this great nation and finish the southern border wall and restore our energy independence.
I hope all veterans saw this article and are disgusted as I am.
James Thomas, Madison
Republicans can’t win honest election
The persistence with which the Republican-run Legislature is trying to defend its gerrymandering is an admission that it knows it can’t win an honest election.
The lawmakers’ attempt to protect their comrades indicates they know they are in office solely due to this cheating. Taking money under false pretenses is fraud, so these legislators are defrauding the state by accepting salaries and perks for positions they are not legitimately entitled to hold. They should be removed from office immediately and tried for their fraudulent behavior.
To restore balance and break the insane deadlock and non-cooperation, Wisconsinites must insist on impartially drawn election maps with no input from any politicians.
Richard Potter, Fitchburg
Rodgers is right to question vaccine
The letter in Saturday’s State Journal “Fine Rodgers for risky behavior“ was remarkable. It was about the COVID-19 vaccines, saying they are not harmful, provide full protection and are safe and effective.
When I got fully vaccinated several months ago, I was told the Pfizer vaccine would not provide 100% protection against me contracting the virus (nor would the other two vaccines).
Since then, “science” has shown vaccinated people can contract COVID-19 and infect other people. “Science” has also cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines past six months, and a booster shot was therefore recommended (I got one). Side effects following vaccination have created legitimate concerns about the vaccines’ safety.
It seems clear to me that legitimate issues do indeed surround the vaccine. To say none exists seems like misinformation to me. I am frustrated that natural immunity and alternative treatments for COVID-19 have received such disrespect within the liberal health care community.
I have confidence in the common sense and wisdom of people, so I believe if they consult their doctor and get informed, they will make the best decision for themselves. I believe I made the right decision for me, but I’m still choosing to live life with caution.
John Voss, Madison
Nugent doesn’t represent hunters
Does Michigan resident Ted Nugent channel your view of Wisconsin’s “sporting heritage?”
He was here in Madison, speaking in the Legislature and recommending killing just about anything that walks or flies.
Here are a few of his recommendations:
- Hunt sandhill cranes.
Hunt sandhill cranes.
- Mandate that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources increase the breeding and “stocking” of non-native and hand-raised Asian pheasants for the sole purpose of being shot by “sportsmen.”
This is the spokesperson for the Kansas-based Hunter Nation, which has helped to turn wolf management in Wisconsin into a massacre.
The statements about his cruel instincts and recklessness are too numerous to recount. But his Salon Magazine interview in 2002 says enough: Nugent said he and his dog “get a ‘full predator spiritual erection’ from pursuing ‘bear, lions, coons, housecats, escaped chimps, small children, scared women, and everything else that can be chased and/or hunted.’”
Nugent is about the worst representative the hunting community could have. That should tell you about the extremism of Hunter Nation and the lawmakers aligned with him.