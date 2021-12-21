letters combined

Jesus is at the heart of Christmas
Despite all the hustle, bustle and commercialism of Christmas holidays today, we must always remember the true meaning of Christmas. For on that night so very long ago, God — our creator and the creator of the universe — gave us the greatest gift of all. He shared with us, his one and only son, Jesus Christ, the savior of the world, in the flesh, given to show God’s overwhelming love for humanity.
And though it is thought that Jesus Christ was only physically with us for about 33 years, his teachings and guidance are everlasting in the Scriptures. After his death and resurrection, he still lives around and within us all, forever as the holy spirit. He promised that all who believe in him and renounce their sins will live forever with him in heaven. What a gift. Nothing like it has ever been given.
This gift of love was born in the lowliest of circumstances, in a stable, in a feeding trough (the manger), to a chosen couple, Mary and Joseph. His love, blessings and grace were for everyone regardless of religion, race or ethnicity. It is up to us to embrace and never forget this gift of everlasting life and love.
Dave Glomp, Madison
Work together to create miracles
We are in a time of miracles, saints, sacrifices and hope.
The miracle is quick development of a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus. Expertise in biology in our universities, pharmaceutical labs and government agencies helped President Donald Trump’s Warped Speed vaccine development program give protection from the virus’ worst effects. Public and private health care organizations make vaccines available to all.
Saints have given their lives to treat virus victims. More than 3,600 American health care workers died last year from COVID-19 while helping the sick.
Sacrifices by them and thousands more Americans’ have saved tens of thousands of lives. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when indoors with people not in our household are minor sacrifices by comparison.
Hope can be envisioned with compassion. The bipartisan CARES Act and Democratic-only American Rescue Plan Act support families and businesses suffering from pandemic effects. Vaccines are available. Pfizer boosters seem highly effective against omicron, and the new antiviral drugs by Merck and Pfizer are up for approval.
All Americans must act together to create the miracle of hope.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo
Heed message of forge gun protest
Reading the article “Hammer-and-forge protest“ in the Dec. 12 State Journal, I was encouraged to learn how retired pastor Jeff Wild is turning guns into garden tools.
He has faithfully captured the spirit of Isaiah 2:4, quoted at the beginning of the article, which includes the reference to beating swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks. Transforming instruments of death into tools that help grow life-giving food and beautiful flowers that nourish our souls is an inspiring example of a pro-life action that’s both meaningful and practical.
This story was especially significant because of its stark contrast with another article in the same State Journal issue, “More states let residents carry hidden guns.” Wild may be a voice crying in the wilderness. But it’s a voice with an important message that needs to be heard by those who make an idol of the Second Amendment, distorted to support their pro-gun agenda and avoid accountability for our country’s epidemic of gun violence and the devastation left in its wake.
I hope Wild’s hammer and forge will continue to ring out loud and clear, and that anyone enamored of our gun culture will hear and heed his message of peace and sanity.
Nancy Sanborn, Madison
Friendly bus riders are Madison nice
I was recently riding a Madison Metro Transit bus from my home on the West Side up to the Capitol Square.
I noticed how many of the young people who got off the bus called out “thank you” to the driver as they exited the back of the bus.
This wasn’t something people were just doing in December. I have heard it other times when I’ve been on the bus in the past. I asked the driver when I got off the bus at the Square how many of the riders usually thanked her, and she thought it was about 75%.
I’m curious if that’s also typical in other locations for bus passengers to thank the driver when they get off, or is it just “Madison nice”?
I should add that those riders also deserve a “thank you,” because riding the bus helps to reduce the number of cars on city streets. It frees up parking spaces and reduces additional carbon emissions into the air.
Tim Eisele, Madison
UW women’s sports inspire community
I want to congratulate the amazing Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team on their fantastic national championship run.
Madison is privileged to have such dedicated, joyful, team-oriented and successful women’s athletic teams. From a Sweet 16 team in the recent NCAA women’s soccer tournament to reigning national championship teams in both women’s hockey and volleyball, these athletic and motivated young women are something this community should be proud of.
I’m also pleased to see better media coverage of these deserving teams. Thanks to all of our astounding UW women athletes for the inspiration they provide.
Daniel Grant, Middleton
We must fix our nation’s heart
Our United States Constitution was established on Judeo Christian values and principles. And to witness a safer America, these values must be adhered to.
The only permanent and long-term solution to counter all the heinous crimes being committed is for those living nefarious lives to repent and turn to God’s son for forgiveness. Genuine repentance means to have a complete change of mind and to turn your life over to the prince of peace who will give that person a new heart.
We can’t solve our many moral problems through government policies or throwing money at these various social problems. It truly is a heart problem that needs changing. Our nation is currently facing a moral free fall, and the horrendous path we are on now looks very ugly today. It will be far worse if children of all ages aren’t taught moral values.
Jesus said he is the way, the truth and the life, and no one comes to our father, God, except through him.
Wayne Alden, McFarland