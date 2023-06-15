The newspaper serves as one of the last places where anyone has a chance to be heard. Whether you are homebound or live under a bridge, you have the ability to express your opinion or idea if you can use a computer or scrape up enough money for a stamp.

Where the process goes astray is how that information is used. The Madison area and the surrounding counties have a wealth of knowledge and experience at their beckoning. Why not start a real conversation about all the problems we are dealing with. It takes a certain amount of courage to compose a letter to the editor, put your name to it and then press send or drop it in the mail knowing you will face scrutiny. If your correspondence is chosen for print, you feel justified, but after that -- crickets.

Let's organize a way to have real debate with all sides weighing in. Come up with solutions based on facts and present them to our politicians. Force them to make a choice that a majority of the people support.

Standing up for what you believe and owning it publicly isn't easy. I'm reminded of my granddad's old saying: "Doing the right thing is like peeing your pants in a dark blue suit. It gives you a warm feeling, but nobody notices."

It doesn't have to be that way.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn