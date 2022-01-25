Let's work together to end pandemic -- John Danielson

I had lunch with some former coworkers on Friday, March 13, 2020, at a Downtown Madison restaurant. Many visitors were in town for the high school basketball championships.
Later that day, the restaurant was closed to in-person dining, never to reopen, and the championship games were canceled, as were all other weekend events. Now, almost two years later, hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as the pandemic persists.
From the Chinese government's dismissal of Dr. Li Wenliang's warning of a new deadly virus in 2019, to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to severely limit President Joe Biden's safer-workplace plan, a number of key players let us down.
Isn't it about time that all of our institutions and policymakers use their power and influence to bring this pandemic to its quickest possible end? Experts say that can only happen when the vast majority of the population is vaccinated and boosted, and that should be our government's number-one focus.
Let's put our political and philosophical differences aside and do what the experts say we have to do. Or do we want to welcome 2023 wearing masks?
John Danielson, Madison