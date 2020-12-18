Let's move beyond an eye for an eye -- John Niesen

The letter in last Tuesday's paper "Trump supporters won't respect Biden" promised resistance in every fashion to the incoming Biden administration. The reasoning seemed to be an eye for an eye.

Conservatives won't respect Biden -- Jodi Johnston I just can't hold in my anger one moment longer.

I am wondering how healthy this mindset is. I think it will lead to four years of resentment and chronic irritability.

I would like to propose a different way of looking at things. It is a method I use when I find myself closing off my mind from possibilities.

I did not love President Donald Trump and his way of doing things, but I allowed the possibility that he might win me over. I made a list of things that I would look for in him. If he could do these things, then I could side with him.

They were small baby steps, such as admitting the possible existence of systemic racism and going 5 minutes at a press conference without blaming someone. He never did those things, but I kept hoping and waiting.

So perhaps rather than shutting out President-elect Joe Biden's team completely, we leave a window of possibility open. It beats being spiteful for four years.