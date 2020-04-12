Let's imagine life after coronavirus -- George Savage

Living within the shadow of COVID-19, we may have a hard time imagining this crisis coming to an end -- but it will. When it does, I hope we do not resume life as usual or something worse.
Here are a few lessons we could build on:
- Human interaction has no real substitute. Virtual interaction (Facetime, online learning, Zoom) is just a shadowy expedient.
- The arts and humanities are not peripheral frills but are essential to our emotional well-being. During our time of social isolation, how many of us could have managed without a book, movie or song?
- International cooperation is essential for our survival. The coronavirus was not a respecter of national boundaries. It happened to start in China. The far worse 1918 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu) may have started in Kansas. Wherever their point of origin, these viruses quickly become global, and they require a global response. Their threat to all of us is far greater than the threat of one country to another.
In the meantime, I'm wishing everyone good health.
George Savage, Madison
