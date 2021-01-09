 Skip to main content
Let's enjoy the Packers playoff run -- Sam Johnson
For the last decade, the Green Bay Packers have been like a blue chip stock: consistently and dependably successful. As fans, we received our dividends in the form of consistent playoff appearances and an abundance of division crowns.

Despite this consistent and nearly unprecedented success as a franchise, the whispers from the fans and media about the Packers as “underachievers” and Aaron Rodgers’ All-Pro talents having been “wasted” are growing louder.

The decade after winning Super Bowl XLV has been marred with playoff heartbreak and disappointment, exemplified by losses to the Giants, 49ers and Cardinals -- and the sucker punches in the NFC championships by the Seahawks, Falcons and 49ers.

So as the Packers enter the playoffs as the favorite to come out of the NFC, I encourage Packers fans to take a page out of Rodgers’ book and redefine what “success” means. On the Pat McAfee show this season, Rodgers eloquently described success as "knowing that you’ve done everything in your power -- from a preparation standpoint, from a focus standpoint, from a performance standpoint -- to achieve a win or success. And that it won’t happen every time."

Let's enjoy this season no matter what.

Sam Johnson, Madison

