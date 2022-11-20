Let young people commit to college -- Joyce I. Waldorf

I enjoyed the Nov. 10 State Journal article "Wait over for top in-state recruit." It was about Saige Damrow signing a letter of intent with the UW-Madison volleyball team. It said she had verbally committed to them in 2019 when she was 13 years old. We were also told that now this "young age" commitment would not be possible because the NCAA has changed its policy.

This is to assume that 13-year-old girls do not know their own minds -- what is best for them. Apparently, "Papa" knows best -- in this case, the NCAA. I disagree.

When I was 13 years old and a freshman in high school in Orfordville, I attended a football game here in Madison. Before the game, we walked all around State Street and the campus. I fell in love with UW, and I vowed right then and there that this was where I wanted to go to college. I did, and I graduated in 1959. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made in my 85 years.

Don't knock the decisions of young people. The NCAA should reconsider its position.

Joyce I. Waldorf, Madison