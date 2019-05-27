The letter to the editor in Thursday's newspaper "Men have no role in abortion debated" states that men, particularly “pompous middle-aged and older” men, ought to leave the matter of abortion rights to women.

As a 67-year-old man, I couldn’t agree more.

The legality and availability of abortion services should be decided by the women of America. In a functional democracy, the nation’s elected representatives would authorize a binding national referendum on abortion. The proposal would stipulate the limits under which abortion would be legal, and it would prevent any state from enacting superseding restrictions. This referendum would then be put to a national vote, open only to women.

Does the phrase “of the people, by the people and for the people” have any meaning in 2019?

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon