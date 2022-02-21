 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Let voters register with post office boxes -- Bonnie Schaefer

The recently reported issue of voters listing post office boxes when registering to vote suggests an update to the law is needed.

It is logical that a homeless person, or a couple traveling the state in an RV, would use their post office box as their permanent address. The suggestion that a park bench or a campground be listed is ludicrous. How would one provide proof of residence?

Bonnie Schaefer, Fort Atkinson

