The column last Sunday "Judicial elections undermine courts" by Adam Carrington makes me glad I never went to the institution where he teaches, Hillsdale College.
Janet Protasiewicz recently defeated Dan Kelly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. At…
His opinion on the Wisconsin judicial election sounded like Dan Kelly did on losing the election. The column stated that Janet Protasiewicz "will be misguided and harmful."
Carrington appears to be in favor of having the Legislature, which by many reports has been gerrymandered, confirm the judges who will decide whether there has, in fact, been gerrymandering. But a majority of the voters have shown that they don't like what they have seen. Taking away the voice of the voters is not the way to rule in a democracy.
Neil Traubenberg, Sun Prairie