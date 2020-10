Let voter reject full-time council -- Dave Cieslewicz

The State Journal editorial board is right to oppose making the Madison City Council a full-time body, but I don’t see any reason not to move forward with a referendum on that question in April.

For all the good reasons stated in the State Journal’s Oct. 18 editorial, "Keep citizen servants on City Council," I think voters would reject the idea handily and put it to bed for another decade.

No less than 11 people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the West Side. That’s an indication that civic-minded citizens are not shying away from stepping forward to take on an important job for low pay and less thanks.

The current system is attracting people to get involved for the right reasons: not a paycheck, but the chance to serve their city.

Dave Cieslewicz, former mayor, Madison