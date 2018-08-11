Regarding volunteer fire departments, I live in the town of Cottage Grove. Our fire department serves all of the town and village.
They are a proud, hardworking, dedicated and responsible group of men and women. I have nothing but respect and love for these individuals.
When our responders are getting from their homes or businesses to the fire station, they have their flashing lights on. Please be aware and pull your vehicle off to the side of the road. This time is just as important as the movement of the fire equipment, which I have also seen that sometimes people don't pull over for also.
Keep up the good work, firefighters.
Judy Phillips, Cottage Grove