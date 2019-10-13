Please support issuing driver’s licenses to our undocumented community members. The requested licenses are permits for driving purposes only. They cannot be used for voting or receiving federal benefits.
Until 2007, undocumented residents had access to driver’s licenses in Wisconsin -- just as they now do in 12 other states. The lack of licenses has placed an undue burden on people who have contributed millions of dollars in tax revenue for Wisconsin and created stable neighborhoods by putting down roots as long-term residents.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is targeting undocumented residents who have been stopped for driving without a license, resulting in the separation of families due to minor traffic infractions. Restoring access to driver permits for immigrant residents will help keep families together and increase road safety, because licensed drivers will become more knowledgeable about traffic laws. Car insurance premiums would decrease for everyone as thousands more drivers would gain access to affordable insurance.
Please call your legislators and let them know you support the restoration of driver’s permits for undocumented residents. It is the fair and moral policy for people whose labor we depend on and who are an integral part of our economy and our communities.
Bianca Tomasini, Madison