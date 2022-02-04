 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Letter to the Editor

Let tourism solve crisis in Ukraine -- Claude Clayton Smith

Russia, which has amassed around 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, blames the United States for creating a crisis. Ukraine blames the United States for undermining its economy by threatening severe sanctions if Russia invades its country again, and for fostering an atmosphere of panic.

But a simple solution can make everyone happy. Ukraine should invite 100,000 tourists from the NATO nations and bus them to the border across from the Russian troops. Such an influx of visitors would boost the Ukrainian economy. What an opportunity for tourists. What a coup for tourism.

Come witness history in the making: Watch the Russian invasion.

Terrorists have often used innocent civilians for their own defense, but this would be a peaceful, nonviolent deployment of the sort urged in Tuesday's letter to the editor, "Nonviolent protest can redirect Russia."

Putin can demonstrate his humanity by withdrawing his troops. The NATO tourist brigade can go home, leaving its dollars and Euros behind, and the United States will ceased to be blamed.

Claude Clayton Smith, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
