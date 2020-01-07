Let the people have say on BRT plans -- Bruce McClellin

When I was living in California, the transit authority serving my city revealed its plan to make travel to the university campus faster through a new concept called bus rapid transit.
To achieve this, curbside parking in a beloved neighborhood shopping district would convert to exclusive bus lanes. The ensuing anti-BRT media campaign and public hearings led to the project's cancellation. When given a choice, the community preferred parking and embraced gridlock.
As Madison develops its own BRT plan, the city must let the community participate in the process and must respect the cultural values of neighborhoods. Madison's plan also must be mindful of its relationship to suburban communities and allow engagement by suburbanites.
Bruce McClellin, Madison