With its July 11 decision on the Edgewood High School athletic field, Madison’s Zoning Board of Appeals demonstrated a lack of cultural or social knowledge.
I am reminded of Forrest Gump's response to questions about whether he is stupid. By his mother's definition, "Stupid is as stupid does." That the board fails to understand that athletic fields are a place to hold athletic competitions is stunning in its disregard of common sense.
Should the city review its own plans to ensure city parks allow picnicking or walking barefoot in the grass? Does its bike path plans specifically allow tricycles, roller skating and walking in sandals? Does the golf course allow for competitive tournaments, or is "golf course" simply understood to cover that activity.
Come on, show us that you possess basic intelligence and reconsider this decision. The board's decision was a stupid misuse of language.
Thankfully, my company does not have to rely on Madison's decisions to interfere with our operations -- our business is international. The people of Madison need to come to grips with a city government that does stupid things and seems to be unable to get out of its own way.
Steven Weber, Madison